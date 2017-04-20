Meningitis: Sokoto Set To Vaccinate 2 Million People

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, (THEWILL) – The Sokoto State Government has commenced the vaccination of two million people against the type “C” strain of meningitis, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Balarabe Kakale, has said.

Speaking with journalists in Sokoto during an update on the meningitis epidemic, he disclosed that the government has received the first installment of 20,000, doses of the vaccines from the Federal Government.

“The target population across the state are those aged between one and 30 years, the exercise was kick-started in Gada Local Government,” he said.

“This was done because the local government has the highest population of 300,000 in the state.

“The first case of meningitis was also recorded in the area about three months ago while it is also a front line local government, bordering Niger republic.

“Twelve teams are conducting the first phase of the exercise in the area with nine officials each.

“The state has since exited the first phase of the high alert, declared on March 20 on the health sector due to the epidemic.

“We are now in the second phase which entails the mass immunisation of the people of the state against the deadly strain of the disease.”

THEWILL recalls that Kakale had, penultimate week, put the meningitis related death toll in the state at 41.

However, other deaths were confirmed in Shagari and Gudu local governments of the state.