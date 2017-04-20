Buhari's Suspension of SGF, NIA DG an afterthought, cover-up plot – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the suspension

of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr.

Babachir Lawal; and the Director-General of National Intelligence

Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke, as well as setting up of a three-man

Committee to investigate the discovery of over N13 billion cash by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential

apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos as diversionary,

afterthought and a prelude to the official cover-up of the original

owners of the money.

The governor, who said the Buhari-led government was becoming an

embarrassment to Nigerians with its macabre dance of shame, asked;

“Would the President have set up a probe panel if these scams were

linked to anyone in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or those

members of his party that are not in his good books?

“Most importantly, what business does Presidential Committee have with

investigation of crime? Are they telling Nigerians that they have lost

confidence in all the intelligence and investigative agencies of the

government, including the EFCC and DSS?”

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and

New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said it was becoming obvious

that President Buhari has lost control of his government, adding that;

“The Buhari-led Federal Government is operating like many governments

within one government. There appears to be many Presidencies within

the Presidency and this is the reason for the confusion everywhere.”

The governor declared that “the cat of President Buhari’s government

hypocrisy in its fight against corruption has already been let of the

bag” adding that; “Nigerians can no longer be deceived by a government

that protects its own people whenever they are accused of corruption

while setting the DSS and EFCC to invade houses of members of

opposition parties, especially those perceived as having presidential

ambition in 2019 in the night to arrest and detain them indefinitely

even when corruption allegations against them have not been proved.”

He said it was the inability of the President to take actions beyond

his political party and ethnic sentiments that plunged his government

into the present controversies, asking; “Did the President not write a

letter dated January 17, 2017, to the Senate, exonerating the SGF? So

what has changed in the case of the SGF? Was his announced suspension

just for balancing?

“Why waiting for this messy OsborneGate to act on the Presidential

Initiative for the North East (PINE) grass-cutting scam? Could it have

been a case of one Presidency (Buhari) writing the Senate on January

17, 2017 to clear the SGF and another Presidency suspending him today?

“Whichever way one looks at it, it gives no other impression than that

of confusion in the government.”

Speaking further, the governor asked; “Is their presidential committee

also going to tell Nigerians those who abandoned N49 million cash in

an airport that has CCTV cameras? What the owner of the N448 million

the EFCC said it found in a shop at LEGICO Shopping Plaza, Ahmadu

Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos?

“In all these, what I see is a government trying frantically to

cover-up corrupt acts of its functionaries but like I said before now,

even though we know that the APC-led federal government has the

capacity to sweep it under the carpet like many others before it,

Nigerians will have it on record that they are being ruled by a

government of the more you look, the less you see.”