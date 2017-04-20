Army Launches One-month Operation Against Southern Kaduna Attackers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, (THEWILL) – The Nigerian Army has launched a one month special operation code-named 'Operation Harbin Kunama' to flush out bandits terrorising the southern part of Kaduna.

This was disclosed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, while launching the programme alongside the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, saying the operation would ensure that there is no longer hiding place for armed bandits in the state.

THEWILL recalls that about 13 persons were killed by unknown gunmen on the eve of the Easter celebration in Asso village of Jema'a Local Government Area in the southern part of Kaduna state as unknown gunmen stormed the village in their numbers, shooting sporadically.

Buratai urged the people of the area to maintain the peace and shun reprisal attacks assuring them that the military will always assist civil authorities to contain any crisis and prevent its escalation.

“The aim of this exercise is to ensure that this area is kept safe. I know it has been in the press and generated a lot interest. But we are determined to shoulder the major responsibility of keeping the peace always and it is better to do this job than to leave it until it goes out of hand. God forbid,” Buratai said.

“We will continue to coordinate our activities to ensure that we get our communities to understand each other and then we provide the needed security and the right atmosphere for economic and social activities to thrive.”

Governor El-Rufai expressed confidence that the bandits that had been attacking farmers in the area would finally be neutralized.