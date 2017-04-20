NDA Entrance Exam To Hold In Benin

This is for the information of the general public that the Nigerian Defence Academy has released the date of its entrance examination this year as well as procedures and instructions for the examination.

The exam, which is set to hold on the 22nd of April, will take place at the Nigerian Air Force Primary School in Benin City, Edo State.

A statement from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Edo State, revealed that only candidates, who have registered for the 2017 JAMB examination, would be eligible to sit for the NDA entrance examination.

Meanwhile, candidates with complete JAMB registrations were advised to log into the NDA application portal to choose their examination centres and download the examination admission card.

While the examination itself is billed to start by 9:00 am, candidates were advised to be at the examination venue by 7:30 am with their acknowledgement forms, JAMB registration slip, examination admission card, two 3.5x5 inches photographs and writing materials.

The statement added that the candidates’ names, state of origin, course chosen, exam centre and exam number should however be written on the back of the photographs.

It also noted that lateness would not be tolerated and that mobile phone found on candidates would amount to breach of examination practices.