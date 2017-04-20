Suspension of Babachir Lawal; Ayo Oke Not Far -Reaching Enough; Cosmetic -: HURIWA:

Although it stressed that it has taken special note of the temporary punitive sanctions imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari, a Rights group- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) said the suspension of the Secretary to the government of the Federation Babachir Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency Mr. Ayo Oke were not far-reaching enough.

Besides, the pro-democracy and Civil rights body- HURIWA said particularly that the suspension of the Secretary to the government of the Federation after several months of his indictments by the Federal Parliament was ill-advised and has conveyed the impression of failed concerted attempts by the Presidency to grant him softlanding even against the widespread calls for his dismissal and prosecution over the alleged financial scams trailing the awards of contracts for the rehabilitation of the destroyed North East of Nigeria.

The Rights group said the decision to set up a politically tainted and compromised probe panel to investigate matters within the jurisdictions of established financial crimes investigative institutions amounted to double standards and has conveyed the idea that there are two sets of legal models for investigations of members of the ruling party and another for the members of the political opposition and other category of Nigerians allegedly in conflict with the law. This approach is faulty and suspicious. This discriminatory applications of different mechanisms to investigate alleged crime is a breach of the constitutional principle of Rule of law".

On the suspension of the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency Mr Ayo Oke following his inexplicable role in the discovery of $43 million in a private Ikoyi residential apartment in Lagos, the Rights group applauded the President but dismissed the setting up of a three-man team of investigators made up of the Vice president Professor Yomi Osinbanjo and the Federal Attorney General and Minister of Justice Alhaji Abubakar Malami (SAN) and National Security Adviser as a political joke taken too far.

HURIWA has therefore cautioned government not to use the three man team of investigators made up of members of the All Progressives Congress as a smokescreen and choreographed contraption to undermine the integrity of the investigation that ought to have been carried out statutorily by the Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) and the ICPC.

"We are at a lost to understand the rationale for constituting an Adhoc investigative panel made up of politicians from one political party to investigate the mysterious stashing of the massive sum of $43 million in a private residence when the governor of Rivers state produced by another party- People's Democratic party Mr. Nyesom Wike and a former Aviation minister Chief Femi Fani Kayode also of the opposition People's Democratic party had alleged that the fund were diverted by the immediate past governor of Rivers State Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi who is a top flight national stakeholder of the ruling national party of All Progressives Congress (APC) and an influential kitchen cabinet member of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration?"

"This panel will not be independent and non-partisan and therefore not expected to turn out any genuinely objective findings particularly on the Ikoyi $43 million. Mr. President would have set up a totally independent judicial commission made up of Justices of the Supreme court found to be totally non-partisan and credible or refer the matters to the statutory bodies such as EFCC or ICPC".

HURIWA has therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari to dismantle the panel and refer both men to institutions set up for anti-graft investigation such as the Economic and Financial Crimes commission and the ICPC.

HURIWA recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process made against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr David Babachir Lawal, in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).

The President has also directed the suspension of the SGF from office pending the outcome of the investigations.

In a related development, the President has ordered a full scale investigation into the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has made a claim.

The investigation is also to enquire into the circumstances in which the NIA came into possession of the funds, how and by whose or which authority the funds were made available to the NIA, and to establish whether or not there has been a breach of the law or security procedure in obtaining custody and use of the funds.

The President has also directed the suspension of the Director General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Rights group said the terms of references of this panel shows that Mr. President has already made up his mind that indeed the fund found in the Ikoyi residential apartment belongs to NIA when it is clear that the Rivets State Governor Mr Nuesom Wike has made strong claims to the fund ($43million) as belonging to Rivers State government allegedly diverted by the immediate past Rivers State governor who is a serving minister. "The panel is a nullity and can't be trusted".