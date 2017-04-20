Police Arraign Father for Helping Son Escape From Station

The Osun State Police command yesterday arraigned a 60-year old man, Eboade Samson before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly aiding the escape of his son from the police station.

Police prosecutor, Ajayi Sunday told the court that Samson aided the escape of his son, Eboade Benjamin from Dugbe Police Station, Osogbo on the 16th of April, 2017 with intent to prevent justice.

He said the 33-year Benjamin was arrested and detained for alleged fraud and is yet to be found by the police since his escape from the station.

Sunday added that the offence of the accused person contravened section 126(1) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty of the charge levelled against him and his counsel, Barrister Adeyinka Dada prayed for his bail in the most liberal terms.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Olusola Aluko granted the accused person the bail of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till the 9th of April, 2017.