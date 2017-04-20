Buhari's Honesty Reappraised...

The executive directly under Buhari's purview? Not corrupt? The arrowhead if the present crisis Chibuike Amaechi is a sitting minister and member of the executive....

On a broader level, I wonder why some people would so readily excuse a man who feels it's better to populate most of our security and other positions with his kinsmen in disgusting obeisance to the admonitions of Ahmadu Bello. Those instructions of Ahmadu Bello are clear enough...that peoples of southern Nigeria must never be allowed to attain their full potentials...and southern Nigeria must always be viewed by the north as conquered territory!

The instructor is no better than his pupils...

You have any concrete answers to what in exact terms happened to PTDF funds under Muhammadu Buhari's headship?

And could you tell me the allocation ratios or percentages of our oil blocs so tilted in favour of northerners who own 80% and southerners 20%? If Buhari did not start this bent arrangement, what meaningful steps has he taken to rectify it?

And why does it at least seem that as soon as a treasury looter crosses carpet to the ruling APC, his sins are apparently overlooked...prompting many of hitherto diehard Buhari loyalists to tarry a while, and reassess the situation?

If all these bare facts are not corruption, I'd like to know your own definition of corruption...

And why must the Department Of State Security, DSS release two reports...or three...against Ibrahim Magu, the EFCC chairman...with the Senate given the leeway to say...."afterall, they were basing their repeat rejection of Magu on advise from an agency under the presidency?"

The points I raised in my latest article are clear enough. I am a strict patriot and absolutely nonpartisan...

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.