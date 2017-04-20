Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah Regrets Absence Of APC-FG Presence In Rivers

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah is not happy that two years into the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, there are no tangible projects executed by the federal government in the State.

Bro. Obuah in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said the party frowns at this obvious indifference towards the State.

The Chairman cited the Port Harcourt International Airport which has remained abandoned by the Federal Government.

Bro. Obuah regretted that the APC-led federal government has failed to complement the efforts of the State Governor, His Excellency, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in the execution of capital projects which would have improved the wellbeing of the people of the State.

He lamented that the APC-led Federal Government ‘deliberately abandoned the State’ and also accused the federal government of treating the State badly despite all the support the State Governor is giving the Federal Government.

He mentioned the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos projects completed in record time, whereas the Port Harcourt International Airport remains abandoned.

It is against this backdrop, that the PDP Chairman has urged the APC-led Federal Government to have a rethink by giving deserved attention to Rivers State which is the Treasure Base of the nation, the Goose that lays the Golden Eggs for the rest of us.