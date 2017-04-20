Lagos-Ibadan Rail: FG Raises Panel

The Federal Government has announced a steering committee to ensure the Lagos-Ibadan rail is delivered in record time.

The Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Mr. Fidet Okhria, in reports monitored by Irohinoodua said that construction work has commenced on the standard gauge rail line. All structures on the NRC’s right of way from Apapa, Lagos to Ijoko, Ogun State will be pulled down.

Irohinoodua gathered that the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, as the Chairman of the committee, with members comprising the permanent secretary in the ministry, director of rail services, the managing director of the NRC, managing director of the construction company and the project manager.

Okhria also added that the project is the segment two of the new Lagos-Kano rail line, with the extension to the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and that about 80 percent of the workers handling the construction work would be Nigerians.

It would be recalled that the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo had performed the ground breaking of the N485billion rail project in Lagos, and announced that the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC is handling the project, expected to be ready by December 2018.