Ipob Appoints Agbor, Ijaw, Idoma Members Into Top Offices In New Leadership Structure

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, (THEWILL) – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday , announced a new leadership structure that would pilot the day-to-day running of the affairs of the separatist group in Biafra land.

While George Onyeibe from Agbor, Delta State was appointed Africa Representative and Interim Nigeria Coordinator, Tonye Tiger Amachree, from Ijaw in Bayelsa State assumes the office of Biafra land Coordinator with Ategwa William Eje from Yala Local Government in Cross River State serving as his deputy.

This was contained in a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, who said the new leadership is expected to work under the leadership and command structure of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his deputy Mazi Uche Mefor.

Those appointed Regional Coordinators which is part of Executive Council are Mazi Akpan from Ikot-Ekpene Akwa-Ibom State, representing Biafra land East; Mazi Duke Oyibo, from Urhobo in Ugheli South, Delta State, representing Biafra Land West; Mazi Aghaerigbo Chukwujindu from Ikeduru Owerri Imo State, Representing Biafra land Central; Mazi Paschal Ocheme from Omachaya Eteh in Ogbadigbo Local Government Area Benue State, representing Biafra Land North and Mazi Chukwube Harry from Ogwashi-Uku Anioma South Delta State, who is appointed ex-Officio Member.

The statement advised the new leaders to discharge their duties in line with the rules of command and control.