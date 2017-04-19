Support for Obaseki swells ....as Oba Ewuare II, Senator, PDP lawmakers,group hail tribunal verdict
The Oba of Benin, members of the National Assembly both former and serving
lawmakers, and the Godwin Obaseki Support Group (GOSG) have congratulated
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for his victory at the Election
Petition Tribunal occasioned by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and
her candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu challenging the declaration of
Obaseki as winner of the Edo gubernatorial elections.
Besides, they separately, but in unanimity, called for the support of
Governor Obaseki, irrespective of political affiliation.
The tribunal had sat to hear allegations of over voting and corrupt
electoral practices, but had dismissed the petition and upheld the
declaration of Governor Obaseki as winner of the September 28, 2016
elections in Edo.
Congratulating the governor, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II stated that
the affirmation came at a time his services were needed, especially in the
sanitisation of the society and provision of jobs for the teeming
unemployed youths, as well as in infrastructure development.
Describing the judgement as a “landmark judgement”, he urged PDP members
to join hands with the governor to move Edo higher.
In a similar vein, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in
Edo State, Senator Domingo Obende, has urged citizens of the three
senatorial districts, in the state irrespective of political affiliations,
to support the progressive works of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the state.
He said the tribunal’s judgement, delivered last week, had further
re-affirmed the people’s decision during the September 28, 2016
governorship election in the state.
Obende, who represented Edo North senatorial district between 2011 and
2014 on the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria, now All Progressives
Congress (APC), said “Edo people remain one irrespective of political
differences or affiliation. The ruling of the tribunal confirms the
decision Edo people made and this decision should be respected and
supported by all.”
He also said the administration “has demonstrated, as started by his
predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, that Edo State is its primary constituency
and not political party affiliation or state of origin".
Similarly, a member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, Mr
Ehioze Agbonayinma urged other PDP members in the state to jettison
political differences and support Governor Obaseki.
Agbonayinma, a PDP chieftain in the state, congratulated Obaseki saying:
“The result reflected the true picture of the votes of the people of Edo
State and Obaseki won the election. It happened due to the factional
crisis wrecking the PDP and failure of Independent National Electoral
Commission (INEC), to recognise the authentic candidate of the PDP, which
is Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, because we have always said that Ali Modu
Sheriff is the authentic National Chairman of the PDP.
In addition, Former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon
Samson Osagie congratulated the governor and the APC for the legal
victory, urging all party supporters to join hands with the governor and
the party to drive development in the state.
“This victory should serve as cushion to all frail nerves and a catalyst
for the administration to embark on the continuation of its well thought
out development agenda for Edo State. It is time to work together in the
interest of the State irrespective of political or ideological
differences. After all a better Edo State is for the benefit of all,” he
said.
Meanwhile, an NGO, GOSG congratulated Governor Obaseki, declaring that the
judgment proved that the good people of Edo State made the best choice at
the polls.
In a statement by its Trustee Chairman, Henry Idogun, the group said there
was no better way to sum up the essence of the victory, than to say it was
a victory for the people of Edo state and a renewal of the will of the
people.