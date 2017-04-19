Support for Obaseki swells 

The Oba of Benin, members of the National Assembly both former and serving

lawmakers, and the Godwin Obaseki Support Group (GOSG) have congratulated

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for his victory at the Election

Petition Tribunal occasioned by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and

her candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu challenging the declaration of

Obaseki as winner of the Edo gubernatorial elections.

Besides, they separately, but in unanimity, called for the support of

Governor Obaseki, irrespective of political affiliation.

The tribunal had sat to hear allegations of over voting and corrupt

electoral practices, but had dismissed the petition and upheld the

declaration of Governor Obaseki as winner of the September 28, 2016

elections in Edo.

Congratulating the governor, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II stated that

the affirmation came at a time his services were needed, especially in the

sanitisation of the society and provision of jobs for the teeming

unemployed youths, as well as in infrastructure development.

Describing the judgement as a “landmark judgement”, he urged PDP members

to join hands with the governor to move Edo higher.

In a similar vein, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in

Edo State, Senator Domingo Obende, has urged citizens of the three

senatorial districts, in the state irrespective of political affiliations,

to support the progressive works of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the state.

He said the tribunal’s judgement, delivered last week, had further

re-affirmed the people’s decision during the September 28, 2016

governorship election in the state.

Obende, who represented Edo North senatorial district between 2011 and

2014 on the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria, now All Progressives

Congress (APC), said “Edo people remain one irrespective of political

differences or affiliation. The ruling of the tribunal confirms the

decision Edo people made and this decision should be respected and

supported by all.”

He also said the administration “has demonstrated, as started by his

predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, that Edo State is its primary constituency

and not political party affiliation or state of origin".

Similarly, a member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, Mr

Ehioze Agbonayinma urged other PDP members in the state to jettison

political differences and support Governor Obaseki.

Agbonayinma, a PDP chieftain in the state, congratulated Obaseki saying:

“The result reflected the true picture of the votes of the people of Edo

State and Obaseki won the election. It happened due to the factional

crisis wrecking the PDP and failure of Independent National Electoral

Commission (INEC), to recognise the authentic candidate of the PDP, which

is Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, because we have always said that Ali Modu

Sheriff is the authentic National Chairman of the PDP.

In addition, Former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon

Samson Osagie congratulated the governor and the APC for the legal

victory, urging all party supporters to join hands with the governor and

the party to drive development in the state.

“This victory should serve as cushion to all frail nerves and a catalyst

for the administration to embark on the continuation of its well thought

out development agenda for Edo State. It is time to work together in the

interest of the State irrespective of political or ideological

differences. After all a better Edo State is for the benefit of all,” he

said.

Meanwhile, an NGO, GOSG congratulated Governor Obaseki, declaring that the

judgment proved that the good people of Edo State made the best choice at

the polls.

In a statement by its Trustee Chairman, Henry Idogun, the group said there

was no better way to sum up the essence of the victory, than to say it was

a victory for the people of Edo state and a renewal of the will of the

people.