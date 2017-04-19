Aregbesola sends list of commissioner nominees to State House of Assembly  

Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has sent the list of 39 persons to be appointed as commissioners and sought the approval of the Osun State House of Assembly to clear and confirm the nominees.

The Speaker of the House, Honourable Najeem Salaam read the names of the nominees during the plenary yesterday and assured that the legislators would do thorough assessment of the nominees.

The Speaker also expressed concern over the manner in which fake lists were circulated on the social-media in which certain names were speculated and cautioned those behind the fake lists to desist from misleading members of the public.

According to him, “The commissioner nominees in the authentic list from the State governor include Dr Bashiru Ajibola, Dr Mrs Yemisi Akionla, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, Senator Mudasiru Hussein, Mr Lani Badarinwa, Mrs Idiat Babalola, Mr Kolapo Alimi, Mr Mudashiru Toogun, Mrs Latiffat Giwa, Mrs Mobolaji Akande, Mrs Toun Adegboyega, Mr Kunle Ige, Akintunde Akinajo, Mr Olateju Muhideen, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, Mrs Taiwo Oluga and Mr Korede Idowu

"Others include Mr Kola Omotunde Young, Mr Akintoyese Ismail Ademola, Mr Mikhail Adejare, Mr Ademola Adeyinka, Hon Ipoola Binuyo, Mr Ismail Jayeoba lagbada, Dr Olalekan yunusa, Mr Babatunde Ibirogba, Mr Femi popoola, Mr Remi Kolajo, Mr Bola ilori, Mr Tunde Ajilore, Engr Remi omowaye, Engr Kazeem Salami, Engr Opatola Rasheed Olajide, Dr Adebisi Obawale Simeon, Mr Bisi Odewumi, Mr Jimoh Gbenga Akano, Dr Olugbenga Oyinlola, Mr Gbenga Awosode, Mr Adeola Tejumola and Biyi Odunlade”, Salaam added.