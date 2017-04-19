$43m Osborne funds: EFCC searches Peter Obi's apartment as Saraki wants EFCC to disclose owners

SENATE, yesterday, asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to immediately unveil owners of the $43 million found in a luxury apartment at Ikoyi, Lagos. Senator Saraki President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who stated this in an interview with Arise Television late Monday night, also said the ongoing controversy and row surrounding the cash haul were giving Nigeria a bad image.

Saraki's entreaties came as media aide to the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, confirmed, yesterday, the searching of Flat 1 occupied by the former governor in the building by the EFCC. Saraki, who noted that there was no reason for the controversy to have come up in the first place, said: “I don't think I should speculate or join the conversation on who the money belongs to.

I know it is the responsibility of the EFCC to reveal who the money belongs to. This is very simple. The agency that recovered the money should reveal who owns the money to put an end to this. “It is not good for the image of this country. We have heard different views, whether it is an individual, company, state government or an agency. I think this this circus must end.”