The bright vow

Made by the vowel

Compels words to bow

To some mandatory bowel

And the billowy pill

Administered on pillow

For a peace processing bill

Calmed the rampaging billow

Higher mountains fell

Like a self-seeking fellow

Teaching the waves to yell

As the white skies turn yellow

The federated mill

Factorised some millet

Like the refrigerated wall

Sited for the communal wallet

MAN LOSES HIS OARS

The light is a jar

As the door is ajar

Darkness is found ill

Abreast the brooding hill

Here is your eel

Poetry is my heel

The sun is woken up

With contents of the cup

Man loses his oars

As a hungry lion roars

The vanquished dew ails

Like wild waves losing tails

The sun is mother rose

Nursing the brilliant roses

And a departed twilight's box

To resuscitate nocturnal boxes

This is a lined luck

Seeing verses to pluck

With the hyperbolic lock

We publish our lyrical clock