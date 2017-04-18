IJAW Youth Council (IYC) Condemns The Gruesome Murder Of Renowned Journalist,Famous Giobaro

The Ijaw Youth Council worldwide, (IYC), apex youth body of all Ijaw youths worldwide has condemned in its entirety the gruesome murder of renowned Bayelsa radio journalist and member of the fourth etate of the relm from the Niger Delta region, Famous Giobaro.

In a statement made available to the media and signed by the IYC National Spokesman, Barr. Henry Iyalla, it reads: On behalf of the entire National Executive Council, youths and Elders of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide (IYC), we wish to condemn in strong terms the gruesome murder of an icon in the field of journalism, a fine radio presenter and member of the fourth estate of the relm, late Famous Giobaro who was murdered in his home on INEC road, Kpasia in Yenagoa, at around 5a.m on Sunday the 16th day of April 2017.

Until his death he was a journalist with the Bayelsa Radio Corporation known as Glory FM 97.1 in Yenagoa.

This is indeed an attempt to intimidate, create fear and silence the voice of dedicated journalists who seek true information and expose the hidden actions of mischief makers in our society.

We totally condemn this dastardly act of men of the underworld and call on the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris and all security agencies to quickly commence the process of a thorough investigation with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to book and ensuring that justice is served as well as a deterrent to future occurrence.

We further facilitate with the immediate family, the Government of Bayelsa State, the Bayelsa Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the painful demise, and pray that Almighty God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.