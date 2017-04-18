Police Arraign Man, 33 For Stabbing Another In Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday arraigned a 33-year old man, Banji Wasiu before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly stabbing one Ogundare Daniel.

Police prosecutor, Mudi Alice told the court that the accused person committed the crime on the 12th of April, 2017 around Aromole area, Osogbo.

She added that the accused person used a cutlass to inflict injury on Daniel's shoulder and hand.

She also explained that the crime committed by the accused person contravened section 355 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty of the charge levelled against him. His counsel, Barrister Promise Jones also prayed the Court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Olusola Aluko granted the accused person the bail of N50,000 with two sureties in like form and adjourned the case till the 30th of May, 2017.