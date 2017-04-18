LG polls: Beware of impostors, charlatans, Lagos PDP chairman warns Aspirants

Following the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) announcement of guidelines for the forthcoming Local Governments and Local council development elections come July 2017, Lagos State Chairman of the People Democratic party, Otunba Segun Adewale said he has uncovered the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC) plans to rig the forthcoming LG elections in the State. He alleged that chief Bode George is using disgruntled members like one Mr. Moshood Salvador to destabilize the PDP in Lagos in order to achieve the grand plan of frustrating the party's victory at the poll.

Reacting to a press report in The Guardian Newspaper that Salvador and his illegal team have started the sale of nomination forms to unsuspecting aspirants, Adewale said "whoever that is selling nomination forms to aspirants other than my Exco is doing so illegally. They are out to defraud members that are ignorant of their grand plan to help the APC rig the LG elections in advance. Once we lay hold of any receipt for such sale of form, whoever that has authorized such sale will answer the law.

"I have said it repeatedly that our party can only achieve victory at the polls when we all work together as a united team. However, Chief Bode George and his team of desperate followers are consistently frustrating all attempts for reconciliation towards any elections. They are always quick to sell nomination forms just to defraud aspirants of their hard earn monies despite being aware that they do not have the legal backing to represent the party in Lagos State. The position of the court is clear on this. Bode George and his stooge, Moshood Salvador are scammers and men of low integrity that any serious aspirant should avoid like a virus"

It would be recalled that the chairman had earlier asked all PDP aspirants in the coming LG polls to visit the state Secretariat at 233 Abeokuta Express Way Iyana Ipaja to obtain the party's nomination forms.

Adewale said he has commenced the process to ensure that LASIEC does not for any clandestine motive deal with any impostor pretending to represent the PDP in Lagos State. "The Appeal Court judgment in Port Harcourt had laid to rest the argument as to who the National Chairman of the PDP is, until the Supreme Court says otherwise, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff remains the National Chairman of the PDP. The National Chairman had also written to INEC to recognize my Exco as the representatives of the Party in Lagos State. Every other individuals parading as the party representatives are impostors seeking to defraud ignorant aspirants".

Adewale challenged Chief Bode George and every member of his group to showcase their antecedents as regards winning elections for the party over the last 18 democratic years in Lagos. "Chief Bode George with his co travelers of failures have never delivered their wards nor polling units to the PDP since the commencement of this democratic dispensation despite the huge resources put in their hands by the then PDP national government.

The Chairman faulted the honor done to Bode George during the State 50th anniversary describing it as unmerited. "The present deal with the APC by the Salvador group seems like a payback for the unmerited recognition given to Chief Bode George during the ongoing State 50th anniversary celebration. What has he given back to the State that warranted such recognition? In my view, Chief Bode George and his followers have always benefited from the system without giving anything back. This confirms to me that Bode George has neither honor nor any standing principles at all.

"What good can a man whose wife is a beneficiary of the ruling APC done to our party the PDP? Chief Bode George is destroying the PDP as payment for his wife's retainment on the NDLEA board by the APC led Federal Government. He has always traded the lots of Lagosians for his personal good in Abuja".

Adewale warned that he will not hesitate to seek appropriately legal redress, including contempt of court, against impostors seeking to undermine court decisions. "We can no longer seat back and watch impostors deprive the PDP of its deserved victory at the polls especially at the grassroots. We have made available relevant documents to LASIEC and relevant agencies; we will now deal decisively with impostors using all legal means".