Ultramodern Luxury Facility Opens in Anambra with First 24 Hour Multi-Purpose Filling Station in South East Nigeria

In response to the“Aku Luo Uno" Campaign of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, aimed at attracting Igbo entrepreneurs to invest in their homeland, an ultramodern luxury facility including the first 24 hour Filling Station in South East Nigeria has just been completed and will open for business in June.

The state of the art facility, Stanel Oil, owned by Anambra born Stanley Uzochukwu is located along the Amansea Axis of the Awka – Onitsha Expressway just before the UNIZIK Main Gate in Anambra State.

The facility“will run 24 hours with an underground capacity of 1.5million litres” that can serve the State for 3 months in the event of fuel scarcity.

According to Mr. Uzochukwu who took Governor Obiano on a guided tour recently, the multipurpose facility contains an eatery - Chicken Republic, French Bakery, Tyre Centre, Supermarket, Conference Room, Relaxation Lounge, Farmers Market, Domestic Gas Plant, Automated Car Wash, Lub Plant, Warehouse and a Chapel with state of the art equipment including a 3D Alignment Machine.

Mr Uzochukwu revealed that the governor personally invited him to invest in Anambra after a similar facility developed by his company was commissioned in Plateau State and expressed happiness with the secure and investment friendly environment while commending the ease of doing business in the State.

“I want to specially thank the governor and his wife because when we came in our papers where processed without delay and we have been working day and night to finish on time and to meet the desired expectations and standard,” – Mr Uzochukwu said.

Below are pictures of the new facility…