Dead Night Died
Dead night died
his death detained
as dawn blossomed
into the brightest light
with the sharpest x-ray
caught up dew-breaking
like the eagle in the furious sky
circumcising the muscular clouds
Wild celebrations
flowers celebrated
beauty par excellence
like the triumphant seas
in their ruffled wild wings
manipulating the weird wigs
to lock luck up in warehouses
like lions celebrating mane days
The sky is dead blue
like men without a clue
and when her cups are full
the floods she calls the fool
like the tortoises full of fables
when she double strikes gongs
she multiplies our mountain peak
she seeks our contrary views to pick
like rain bowing down to the main bowl