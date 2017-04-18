Dead night died

his death detained

as dawn blossomed

into the brightest light

with the sharpest x-ray

caught up dew-breaking

like the eagle in the furious sky

circumcising the muscular clouds

Wild celebrations

flowers celebrated

beauty par excellence

like the triumphant seas

in their ruffled wild wings

manipulating the weird wigs

to lock luck up in warehouses

like lions celebrating mane days

The sky is dead blue

like men without a clue

and when her cups are full

the floods she calls the fool

like the tortoises full of fables

when she double strikes gongs

she multiplies our mountain peak

she seeks our contrary views to pick

like rain bowing down to the main bowl