Youths Defaults From Schooling In Some Major Areas Hits By Boko Haram

The BOKO HARAM insurgency has waged the relentless war of attrition Nigeria since 2009. The group has attacked mostly government establishments, security operative, places of worship, markets and lately the mass media these assault have accounted for countless deaths and injuries to Nigeria and destruction of property worth millions of naira. Many have express concern that the attacks if not adequately checked could spell grave danger to stability of the country, worsen security of lives and properties, schooling as well as freedom of speech and other related freedom were threatened by the insurgents.

Many people are convinced with their teachings and preaching that the western education is totally prohibited according to teaching of their ulema in their Islamic denomination.

Youths in the some major areas that are hits by Boko Haram are out of school because of insurgency instead they ventured into hawking, cobbling and okada riding. While others engaged in begging, and females among them resorts to abhorrent behaviours as a means of livelihood.

Speaking with Khadija Mohammed explained that "I leave off school from time when Boko Haram strike into Buni Yadi in 2013 by the time we were put into panicked situation most of us stampede from our school telling us that Boko Haram will attack the school ". While Ahmad Abba Ali says "I left school due to the hardship I faced in life, following the death of my father at the peak of insurgency and no one is taking care of my responsibilities".

Since the beginning of the insurgency, many people fleeing from their ancestral domain because Boko Haram hits their towns and villages that causes massacres, burnt and damaged houses, irreplaceable properties, businesses, snatched animals, brought shortcoming to farming activities and many more. In addition, dozens of students were killed and abducted when the Boko Haram insurgents stormed some schools such as:

* Government Secondary School Damaturu,

* Government Secondary School Mamudo,

* Government Science and Technical College Potiskum,

* Federal Government College Buni Yadi,

* Government Girls Secondary School Chibok and

* College of Agriculture Gujba.

Roaming out in the street by the school age children during the school hours. This can be observed as the negligence of their government, guardians and parents. While some parents were put into poverty situation.

Though if we can recall, when the schools were attacked both the Federal and the States government sent some students to the areas that are not recaptured by the insurgents to continue with their studies.

In November 2014, A non-governmental Organisation- 1Game has began school enrollment campaign in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, aiming at encouraging street children known as Almajiri to enroll into school to acquire basic education. Recently, Chester Shaba, a United Nations Childrens Fund, UNICEF, Education Specialist, says 1.8 million children in Borno are out of school as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Mr. Shaba stated this during the launch of a campaign to return children to school in Maiduguri. He expressed regret that more than 10 million children are out of school in Northeast Nigeria and other parts of the country, saying girls are the worst hit. They are deprived of their right to education. The barriers standing in their way include poverty and gender-based discrimination and violence.

In addition, the poor quality of education reduces the possible benefits of education for both girls and boys, said Mr. Shaba. While, Executive Director of the Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Shettima Kullima, said the number might even be more than what UNICEF presented.

In Yobe, The United Nations Childrens Education Fund (UNICEF) has said that 126,484 children were thrown out of school by insurgency in Yobe State. UNICEF representative, Mrs Mary Bimba, disclosed this in September, 2015 in Damaturu at the Back to School Enrolment Drive campaign. In an interview with the Speaker Yobe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adamu Dala Dogo, during the courtesy visit made by the National Union of Yobe State Students (NUYOSS) under the leadership of Comrade Ahmad Abba Disa, at the Yobe State House of Assemblies' chamber, he says "the state government are doing it's best to overcome this menace ".

And It was observed that up till now in some major areas hits by BOKO HARAM many youths are out of school despite all the effort made by both government and the NGOs.

It's like a tradition, western education is compulsory by all means in which is has to be fulfilled because the governments has made it that primary and secondary education is free and the governments provided opportunity for the refugees education.

By: Abdulmuminu Kolo,

Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.

07064230285