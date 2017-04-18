The Sunrays Scanned The Melodious Mountains
The sunrays scanned the melodious mountains
Born for songs and recitations of heroine power
The butterflies conveyed the espousal proposal
Seething pots, teething ports and singing sports
Like the Parish Priest praying for the calm flocks
The congregation crawled out of their cathedral
Like the exasperated columns of desperate ants
They broke their silence under the broken skies
Like the thirsty frogs celebrating the latter rains
Breaking the rhyming oaths of peace and unity
The lyrical larks disported in the wind as planes
Transferring the talkshow to the heavenly spires
Rains of stones compelled the larks to zoom off
Like the thick smokes fading into the soft peaks
Under the mysterious wings of combatant eagle
The sunrays crept into the black thunder clouds
And trawled the earthmen down the dark valleys
Trees cast off their wrappers and danced naked
Then celebratory rains coughed and stammered
The emerging rainbow encircled the big catheral