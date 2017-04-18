Ikon $43m: Amaechi demands N1.25bn, apology from Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s aide

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has given a seven-day ultimatum to the former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode; and Lere Olayinka, the media aide to Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, to publicly apologise and pay him the sum of N1.25 billion for linking him to the controversial N13 billion seized by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ikoyi, Lagos last week.

Amaechi had through his lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), written to Fani-Kayode and Olayinka, claiming that he (Amaechi) had been defamed by messages on the duo’s Twitter timeline concerning the controversy surrounding the recovered money.

The former Governor of Rivers State warned that there would be stiff legal actions should Fani-Kayode and Olayinka fail to adhere to his demand over the alleged defamatory acts.

Amaechi had in the copies of the two letters dated 14th April, 2017 quoted the offensive aspect of Fani-Kayode and Olayinka’s which reads: “The $43 million is Rotimi Amaechi’s. He owns the flat it was found in too. NIA’s story is fake news! NIA does not keep cash in minister’s flats.”

Reacting to the development, Femi Fani-Kayode, said that he was not losing any sleep over threat of legal action against him by Amaechi.

He said his lawyers would respond to the claim anytime the minister forwards his letter to him.

“We have not received any court processes or letters from Ameachi but when we do so our lawyers will respond vigorously and appropriately,” he said on Monday.