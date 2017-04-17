RESPONSE TO ROTIMI AMEACHI'S THREAT TO SUE CHIEF FEMI FANI-KAYODE 

"We have been inundated with calls concerning about a threat by Rotimi Amaechi to sue Chief Fani-Kayode for defamation over the 43 million USD issue. We are not any sleep over this matter. We have not received any court processes or letters from Ameachi but when we do so our lawyers will respond vigorously and appropiately. Thank you"-

signed Jude Ndukwe,

Special Advisor to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on media.