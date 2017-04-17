Looters in Buhari’s govt burying their loots in Presidential Villa – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described as absurd, claim

by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that

looters have resorted to burying stolen funds in their backyards, deep

forests and burial grounds, saying; “Looters in the Muhammadu Buhari’s

Presidency, especially those being compensated for funding the

election of the President in 2015 bury their own loots in the Villa

with Presidential protection,

The governor asked; “Should it be wrong for other supposed looters

that do not have presidential protection like the All Progressives

Congress (APC) looters to bury their loots in burial grounds probably

for spiritual protection?”

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said

“Nigerians can no longer be fooled with stage-managed loots

recoveries, with no traceable owners (looters), especially when the

loots are traceable to close associates of the president and his

cabinet members.

He said; “Obviously, this so-called anti-corruption war has become a

laughing stock with N49 million found in Kaduna Airport, N448 million

discovered in a shop at Victoria Island, Lagos and N13 billion found

in Ikoyi, Lagos neither having owners nor the identities of owners of

the properties where the money was found known.”

Governor Fayose maintained that “It is either the money belongs to

members of Buhari’s government or it is being planted by the

government to sustain its fake anti-corruption fight in the minds of

the people.” He said; “Enough of stage-managed and fake anti-corruption war aimed

solely at opposition figures, especially presidential hopefuls in the

2019 election.”

The governor noted that two different laws were now being operated in

the country, with one law for the APC and those who decamp to the

party and the other for the opposition, especially those perceived as

having presidential ambition.

“The narrative they push daily is that only those in their government

are saint while other Nigerians, including those in the National

Assembly, Judiciary, opposition politicians and the civil servants are

rogues while only Buhari’s appointees are saints.

“To worsen matters, the cluelessness of the APC government in the last

two years has plunged the country into debt without anything to show.

“The cabals in the Presidency are also taking advantage of the

President’s state of health, which is as a result of his age to

oppress Nigerians.

“Nigerians must therefore keep their eyes on the ball and not be

carried away by the orchestrated distractions aimed at preventing them

from seeing how the APC led government has failed woefully.”

He called on the international community to hold Nigeria accountable

on the recovered N13 billion cash found in that Ikoyi, Lagos apartment

saying; “this must not be swept under the carpet.”