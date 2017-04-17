Igp Idris Orders Dismantling Of Illegal Roadblocks Across Nigeria

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, (THEWILL) – The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the removal of all illegal roadblocks by unlawful revenue collectors inhibiting vehicular movement across the country with effect from Monday, April 17.

To this end, a Special X-Squad Teams of the Force has been deployed across the country to commence the dismantling of all forms of illegal blockage of highways and roads, and other obstructions on the road created by unlawful Revenue/Tax collectors, Road Transport Unions, Labour and Trade related unions.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday night specifically said the exercise would remove obstructions on public highways and roads mounted by unlawful revenue and tax collectors, NURTW among others.

He stated that the X-Squad Teams deployed were under strict instructions to also arrest, investigate and prosecute any person or group of persons found committing this illegal act.

“It is unlawful and contrary to the laws for any individual, or group under any name to take laws into their hands and block any Road or highway under the guise of collection of Revenue/Tax,” he said.

The FPRO advised all relevant State Governments Local Government Councils, Boards of Internal Revenue Services across the Country to desist from the acts as it was against the laws of the nation.

He said that these illegal road blocks were most times taken over and used by armed robbers and Kidnappers to rob, kidnap and maim innocent travelers and other road users.

Moshood warned that anyone arrested in the act would be prosecuted along with their sponsors.

“Parents and guidance are also enjoined to monitor their children and wards not to be used to commit illegal acts under the pretence of employment.

“The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to continue to enforce the law, guarantee adequate security and safety of every Nigerian and ensure crime free society remained unwavering,” he said.