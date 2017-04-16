Abuja Airport Runway Ready Tomorrow...Two Days Early

In a rare achievement, the Abuja airport runway project constructed ahead of schedule will be ready for operations on Monday, according to the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN),Engr. Saleh Dunoma.

He disclosed Sunday that the runway would be ready by April 17, two days ahead of the deadline.

“We will be ready April 17 but we are leaving the remaining two days for Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). “We have written to them and they will come by today (Sunday) to do the preliminary inspection. “They have to certify the airport that what we have done is in accordance with their standards.

"If there is any observation as a result of the inspection, we will now make sure we carry out corrections," the FAAN boss said after inspecting the progress of work at the airport.

“All the critical items of work are 100 per cent except may be two items; which of course are the markings and the cleaning. “Asphalt work is 100 per cent, markings have reached almost 70 per cent and the airfield lighting system has reached 80 per cent."

According to him, the authority also used the opportunity provided by the closure of the airport to address other Airport Excellence in Safety (APEX) related items. He said :” We are now levelling all the airfield lightings’ locations, all the installations and flash with the ground surface.