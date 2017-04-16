IKOYI $43 MILLION COVER UP WILL EXTINGUISH FLAME OF ANTI-GRAFT-   HURIWA:

A Pro-Transparency and Non-governmental organisation-HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that Economic and Financial Crimes commission discontinued with the plot to cover-up the identity of the real owner of the $43 million cash found at an Ikoyi residential apartment.

In a statement by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf HURIWA accused some Presidency officials of colluding with the National Intelligence Agency to frame up a contrived ownership of the massive fund discovered by the anti-graft agency only because a very powerful player in the current Federal Government is said to own the flat whereby these illicit fund were concealed.

Besides, HURIWA has called on the National Assembly to call off their Easter break and quickly begin the investigation of the ownership of these cash in the Ikoyi residential apartment particularly because of a number of claimants identified with the cash including the Rivers state government and the allegations that the money belonged to the Rivers state government but taken away by the erstwhile governor Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

"We hereby call on the National Assembly's hierarchy to convoke an emergency joint session to carry out immediate but comprehensive investigation of the developing story around the ownership of the massive cash concealed in the Ikoyi flat. Let the National Assembly also demand that the EFCC come clean on this scandal".

HURIWA recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, gave the Federal Government an ultimatum of 7 days to return the $43million dollars found in a luxury apartment in Ikoyi to the Rivers State Government failure which the State Government will take legal measures to ensure that it gets back her stolen resources

Governor Wike also declared that the $43million dollars found in the luxury apartment in Ikoyi belongs to the Rivers State Government.

Governor Wike said that investigation by the Rivers State Government revealed that the money was proceed from the sale of gas turbines by the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

HURIWA Said it has become necessary that a thorough probe of the entire development is carried out to determine the real owner of the flat in Ikoyi whereby these cash were found.

"We think the National Intelligence Agency lied if it claims that it was keeping such a huge fund in a private flat for an undisclosed national security projects when the money wasn't part of the appropriations for 2016 and the National Security Adviser nor the President is aware of the existence of such a fund not until the EFCC through a Whistleblower blew the cover. This cover up plots by EFCC and the Presidency will damage the integrity of the anti-graft crusade in Nigeria".