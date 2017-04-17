Youth Disrupt Apc Rally In Katsina, Attack Vips

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, (THEWILL) – Senator Abu Ibrahim (APC Katsina south) and Alhaji Amiru Tukur (APC Katsina), member representing Bakori/Danja Federal constituency narrowly escaped mob action at a political event organised by the Katsina state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Funtua, Katsina State.

It took the combined teams of security personnel to rescue the notable politicians including those on the governors' entourage as some vehicles in the entourage of the governor were smashed by the irate youths.

The event was part of APC rally where the ruling party was accepting those decamping from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) among others but it ended abruptly.

The irate youths were chanting “Bamaso Abu Ibrahim” and throwing stones, dust, shoes at dignitaries and entertainers including popular Hausa musician, “Dauada-Rara-Kahua,” who was not even allowed to perform at the event.

Amiru Tukur was physically injured by mobs while Abu Ibrahim along with some of his aides and supporters, who were trying to rescue the senator, were assaulted.

Speaking earlier at the event, Gov. Masari urged all party members to promote the party’s manifesto and reiterated his administration's commitment to give proactive leadership that would turn around things for better in the state.

He said that the government would ensure increased investments on Education, Health, water supply, agriculture and other areas in the state.

In his remark, the Katsina state chairman of APC, Alhaji Shitu Shitu, said thousands of people were trooping to the party based on its achievements, adding that similar rally was organised in Dutsi Local Government Area of Katsina North senatorial zone recently.

Speaking on behalf of those who decamped, former chairman of Malumfashi local government area, Alhaji Mansur Banki, said he led more than 5,000 persons to join APC from PDP because of good programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Aminu Masari.

The event was attended by Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Yahaya Kusada, Sen. Mustapha Bukar (APC Katsina North), Secretary to Katsina State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa among others.