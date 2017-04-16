Publish your assets, Osun HDP tells Aregbesola’s cabinet nominees and LG Caretaker Committees

The Osun State Chairman of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) has urged Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s cabinet nominees to promptly make public the details of their assets.

The Party made the request in a statement issued by its State Chairman, Mr. Wole Adedoyin on Saturday in Ilesa, Osun State.

Mr. Adedoyin said the public declaration of their assets would be in support of Buhari’s anti-corruption project as one of his promises to the electorate.

It said the request followed when Ogbeni Aregbesola sent the names of his nominees list for the positions of Local Government Caretaker Committee, Special Advisers and Commissioners to the Osun State House of Assembly for interrogation and adoption last week.

The party said: “we welcome the bold step of our Governor and he should know that our request complies with the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution and the Bureau of Code of Conduct.

“However, the declaration before the Code of Conduct alone falls far short of the commitment to publicly declare their assets.

“HDP further explain that this request should also be one of the conditions for appointment, nobody should be asked to bow and go. We are therefore fully in support of the demand for assets declaration; that is a place to start to assess and examine their administration. We all know from the beginning that majority of the nominees are always richer ten times after they leave offices as against the first day they take up the positions in disguised poverty.

“We urge Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to fulfill this promise to the citizens of Osun State.

“We trust that the Governor will move swiftly to compel all his nominees to publicly declare their assets and to publish widely the information on the state’s website and social media platforms.’’

According to HDP, public disclosure of assets will give the general public a true picture of Ogbeni Aregbesola’s nominees’ assets and will send a powerful message that it is not going to be business as usual with his government.

It said the move would follow the best practices as laid down by late President Umaru Yar’Adua and boost Osun State government’s fight against corruption and impunity of the perpetrators