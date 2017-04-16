Esther Festival: Osun PDP felicitates with Christians

The chairman of Osun State People's Democratic Party(PDP), Dr Bayo Faforiji has felicitated with Christians in Osun State and Nigeria as a whole as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a release signed by the party's Director of Media and publicity, Mr Idowu Afolami, the Chairman urged Christians to emulate the humbleness and Perseverance of the Christ especially during this trying period in the country.

He called on all Christians and non Christians alike to embrace peace, stressing that developments are only achievable under a peaceful atmosphere.

Dr Faforiji called on the people of Osun specifically to learn from the perseverance of Jesus Christ, how he endured pains and insults before his glorious victory over death and sin.

He added that what majority of the people of the state are passing through now can be likened to what Christ passed through, saying that after a thick darkness comes the light.

He counselled that the present pains being foisted on people by modern day Pharisees in government would soon become a thing of the past.

He also pointed out that the current cross being carried by the people of Osun State in particular would soon be replaced by songs of victory as their Messiah and redeemer is around the corner.

According to the statement, "As human beings its difficult to endure like Jesus but as his followers, we must thrive at all times to imbibe his teachings and doctrines in order to ensure that he didn't die in vain on the cross".