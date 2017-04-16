If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 16 April 2017 13:29 CET

NURTW warns commuters against boarding vehicles outside motor parks

By Nofisat Marindoti, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo

Click for Full Image Size

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Ile-Ife branch, Osun State, yesterday warned commuters against boarding vehicles outside motor parks.

The Chairman of the union in Ile-Ife, Mr Isiaka Olatunbosun gave this warning in an interview on transport situation during Easter period.

He said commuters must be wary of numerous risks associated with boarding road-side vehicles.

Olatunbosun explained that armed robbers mostly take advantage of festivities and celebration periods to perpetrate evil acts by using cheaper fares to induce unsuspecting passengers.

“Commuters are fond of boarding vehicles along the expressway because of cheap fares, but unknown to them, its dangerous and unsafe.

“I implore passengers to be careful, especially during this Easter holiday, as ritualists and armed robbers do target the period to operate and this do put people’s lives in danger." He added.


"An Expert is someone who tells you why you can't do something"
By: Bright Adamson

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists