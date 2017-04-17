$43.4m Controversy: Buhari Steps In, Orders Probe

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari has stepped into the controversial issue of the $43.4million recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from an Ikoyi apartment in Lagos last week.

The President has directed the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), to get status reports on the money from the EFCC and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) which is claiming ownership of the cash.

THEWILL had exclusively reported that the NIA had claimed ownership of the $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 seized Wednesday by the EFCC from Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos, owned by ex-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Adamu Muazu.

According to reports, the Director-General of NIA, Amb. Ayo Oke, personally briefed the President on Thursday morning at his residence in the presence of the AGF after which the President gave an order that the cash be kept in the Central Bank (CBN).

He also directed that the AGF should get official brief from NIA and EFCC and examine the circumstances surrounding the recovery and come up with a report.

However, Oke left the President's residence to brief Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Monguno, and later had audience with the DG of DSS, Alhaji Lawan Daura to brief him accordingly.

The AGF subsequently invited both agencies to brief him on the situation and has all the details and may explain the cash status to Nigerians after clearance from Buhari with a view to laying the controversy to rest.

Malami having received reports from the two agencies will report back to the President before making an official declaration on the status of the money which has led to a number of controversies.