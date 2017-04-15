Easter: Aregbesola urges Nigerians to keep hope alive

The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has charged Nigerians on the need to keep hope alive in-spite of the daunting economic challenges being faced by the country.

He said it is in this that the citizens can be galvanized towards contributing their quota to the overall progress of the country.

This was the summary of the Governor’s message to Nigerians as Christians all over the world celebrate Easter to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Jesus Christ.

The Governor, in the message signed by the Director, Bureau of Communications and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon urged Christians to reflect on the import of Easter celebrations in their dealings, not only with other Christians, but with people of other religions.

He said Nigerians must eschew bitterness and all forms of violence, stressing that the progress, peace and security of the nation is anchored on good neighbourliness and peaceful co-existence.

The statement reads further, “I urge you all to let the significance of the celebration reflect in our relationship with one another both Christians and the people of other religions. There is no doubt that these are tough times in our country but we must all keep hope alive that life will be better".

He reminded Christians that having gone through forty days of fasting and praying, Easter was a better time for them to purge themselves of those weights that “have impeded our progress as a people over the years by demonstrating love in its fullness not only to one another but also to our society.

“The major lesson of Easter is for us as Christians, to reconsider the reality of our faith. The passion and death of Jesus underscores the love of the Father who gave his only begotten son in love for us and the willingness of the Son to sacrifice himself for others to be liberated from the weight of sin.

Aregbesola however reiterated the commitment of his administration to making life better for all citizens and residents, saying that“This is our primary concern as reflected in the numbers and quality of projects being executed across the State and the committment to the welfare of our people‎."