Beyond Relationship

Where lies the end

Smoothly and roughly it flows

The end of which is bend

How vast the pain it glows

It's humbly aglow with joy

As the two embrace the novelty

What the world cannot destroy

Expressed in bed with rose of honesty

Phone becomes a handbag

Always a vogue for the neophyte

With less remorse for last card

And ever prepared for goodnight

How long can that last

After what becomes the next

The lady becomes a bush rat

Always in search for a smooth nest

Some ladies are left afloat

Timeless till old

But bewildered as goat

What a homeless as owl

Who then becomes a foam

As the muted ones are more silenced

And the pretty ones have now eloped

Beyond the ring now appears a fence

Annihilation of number

What a speedy deletion

Who can see beyond the matter

A recourse bemoaned amidst retention

Beyond the rosary bed

The vision is meant for future

He who grasps the blend

Is quick to make forfeiture

About the Poet:

Izunna I. Okafor is an award winning creative young Nigerian Writer, blogger, essayist, poet and Igbo Language activist who hails from Anambra State. He is a 300 level student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University who has written and published many books - novels poems, short stories and articles both in hard and soft copies. He writes in both the English and Igbo Languages and has also published in both languages.

His published novels include: Ikem's Adventure; The Curse of a Widow; The Faithful Children; Ajo Enyi.

Izunna has won and been nominated for various writers Awards including The Nigerian Writers Award/Indigenous Writer of The Year 2015/2016; SYNW/Pita Nwana Prize For Igbo Literature 2015; Nigeria Heritage Icon Award/Youth Writer of the Year 2016; N.Y.S.C. Essay Competition 2012; SLAM Youth Hero Award/ Innovative Youth of the Year 2016; AEYCA/Outstanding Youth of the Year 2016; Youth Writer of the Year 2016; The Future Award Africa/Prize for Education 2016, among others. He belongs to various writers groups and associations. He is the Anambra state Coordinator of the Society of Young Nigerian Writer as well as the Ambassador of Read Across Nigeria in Anambra State.