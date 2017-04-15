Easter With House Spinster

With underlying arms well akimbo

Seductively they glance at each other

Smiles seasonally defined

Amidst celebration in the bed of rose

Gently they pulled their panties

Preaching to one another amidst copulation

The Bible too far from bed

Humbly replaced rubber cum metal

None was Godly alarmed

The Reason for the season ruefully undermined

Where then lies the climax

As ejaculation overtakes redemption

Who will save the saving Jesus

Lonely outstretched on the cross

Works already ongoing on the second grave

Christ Himself has run drought of blood

Where lies a candid remorse

For the pints already outpoured

Salvation has grown archaic

Wooing versus soul winning epitomize affray of the moment

How can the immoral game be refereed

The spinster is much in need of it

Gently lovely lowly she plays her wing

Who can suspend the salacious match

Time is here at hand

When Christ Himself shall arise with whistle

Showing the end of the match

And making selection for next league

Being the reason for the season

© Izunna I. Okafor

About The Poet:

Izunna I. Okafor is an award-winning creative young Nigerian Writer, blogger, essayist, poet and Igbo Language activist who hails from Anambra State. He is a 300 level student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University who has written and published many books - novels poems, short stories and articles both in hard and soft copies. He writes in both the English and Igbo Languages and has also published in both languages.

His published novels include: Ikem's Adventure; The Curse of a Widow; The Faithful Children; Ajo Enyi among others.

Izunna has won and been nominated for various writers Awards including The Nigerian Writers Award/Indigenous Writer of The Year 2015/2016; SYNW/Pita Nwana Prize For Igbo Literature 2015; Nigeria Heritage Icon Award/Youth Writer of the Year 2016; N.Y.S.C. Essay Competition 2012; SLAM Youth Hero Award/ Innovative Youth of the Year 2016; AEYCA/Outstanding Youth of the Year 2016; Youth Writer of the Year 2016; The Future Award Africa/Prize for Education 2016, among others. He belongs to various writers groups and associations. He is the Anambra state Coordinator of the Society of Young Nigerian Writer as well as the Ambassador of Read Across Nigeria in Anambra State.