The Recovered Ikoyi Funds and Matters Arising

By now, one is sure that just like yours sincerely, millions of Nigerians are exasperated and traumatised by the continuous recovery of humongous funds in local and foreign currencies without identity of ownership either in bank accounts, airports tarmacs, safes in homes, bushes, tank farms, etc by the EFCC which cast a question mark on our mental state as a people.

However, since the latest episode broke out, despite the fact that NIA, a security agency of government has come out to claim ownership of the money as being approved for it by the immediate past president Goodluck Jonathan for some operations, Gov. Nyesom Wike and his orchestra consisting of characters like FFK continue to cry and wail that the money belonged to former Rivers state governor and sitting minister for transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi just to malign his name which they have repeatedly failed to achieve because they are hell bent on destroying the name Rotimi Amaechi who they all hold as being the arrowhead of the demystification and loss of the Presidency by the PDP to APC.

While one has followed events with bated breath as they unfold with regards to stories on how the NIA has been making frantic efforts in recovering back its funds, some facts stick out like a sore thumb on this issue.

1. Is it not an indictment for the office of a security agency to be raided by a sister agency?

2. Where is the synergy that is supposed to exist between security agencies in the discharge of their constitutional functions?

3. Does this not show that the government urgently needs to do a thorough evaluation of other agencies of state to determine if we still have similar occurrence of disbursement approved by former President Jonathan?

4. If Mr. Wike and FFK are claiming to know the identity of the owner(s) of the money which they have linked to Rotimi Amaechi, one doesn't think it will be out of place for them to be questioned to substantiate with facts how the funds were stashed there, since they seem to know?

Honestly, with the way things have gone in less than 2 years now under President Buhari, one gives glory to God that Nigerians are appreciative of the fact that they didn't make a mistake on March 28th, 2015.

Nelson Ekujumi