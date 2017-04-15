Rivers State Gov’t Claims Ownership Of Ikoyi $43 Million, Issues 7-Day Ultimatum To FG

Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Governor has given the federal government an ultimatum of 7 days to return the $43million dollars found in a luxury apartment in Ikoyi to the Rivers State government, failure which the State Government will take legal measures to ensure that it gets back her stolen resources

Governor Wike also declared that the $43million dollars found in the luxury apartment in Ikoyi belongs to the Rivers State government.

Governor Wike said that investigations by the Rivers State government revealed that the money was proceed from the sale of gas turbines by the immediate past Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

Amaechi is now the transportation minister serving under President Muhammadu Buhari. He was publicly named by All Progressives Congress’ chieftains as the major financier of Buhari’s election. Some accounts say that Amaechi sponsored up to 80% of the multi-billion dollar adventure .

Addressing journalists at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday night, April 14, 2017, Governor Wike said, “The money in question belongs to the former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. We want to confirm that the houses in Ikoyi also belong to Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

“If you recollect in 2015, we said that gas turbines built by Former Governor Peter Odili were sold to Sahara Energy, business partners of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi at $319million.

“That money was used to sponsor the All Progressives Congress for the 2015 general elections. From the date of sale of the gas turbines to May 29, 2015, the money depleted from $319million to $204,000. What was stashed at the Ikoyi residence was part of that fund.

“We have facts to prove that the said money belongs to the Rivers State Government. The federal government must return our money”.

Governor Wike said all the stories being peddled about the money belonging to the National Intelligence Agency are false and mere face saving measures by the embattled APC Federal Government.

He said: “As I speak to you, the federal government is so embarrassed that this has happened. All the stories that the money belongs to the NIA are fake.”

Governor Wike challenged the federal government to set up a panel of inquiry, which will sit publicly to investigate the money, if it doubted the claim of the Rivers State government.

He stated that the Rivers State government needs the money to complete an array of projects, insisting that on no account would this criminal activity be swept under the carpet.

The governor said as long as the federal government continues to disturb the progress of Rivers State, so long will God throw the federal government into confusion.

“We are giving them seven days to return our money. Otherwise, we would take legal action to recover our money. $43million will help us complete several projects. We need that money for projects,” he said.