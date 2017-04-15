Ikoyi $43m: Amaechi, the Judas of Ubima, Needs Urgent Cure

The desperation with which the redundant Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is seeking cheap attention through one of his diarrheic aides of inconsequential stature, is quite troubling to lovers of humanity. It is obviously a sign of desperate need of spiritual help meant to make him function well and help him rightly choose those he challenges very carefully without engaging those who are far beyond him in every area of life.

It is a shame that Amaechi has quickly forgotten the fingers that fed him when he was roaming the streets of Lagos helpless and hapless. Today, because such men now seem to have unholy access to the country's till by cowing before their monstrous master in Aso Rock and mindlessly betraying their own people for a pot of pottage, selling them for just "thirty pieces of silver", they have the effrontery to challenge those who brought them up.

Amaechi will always be an insignificant and negligible figure wherever he finds himself. As the minister of transportation, he has since been relegated to the background. Those who employed him must have seen the Judas in him and decide to just keep him at arms length. With Hadi Sirika seen and known to be doing all the work especially in the aviation sector, the "chicken of Ubima" has since been left in the lurch of loneliness and the biting cold.

Once again, just like it was with him as a helpless houseboy, he is now in need of attention as his political loneliness seem to have driven him into irreversible depression. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will do well to keep their eyes on Amaechi lest he takes the "Lagoon option", an option that would be too tragic for his bootlickers who parade themselves as aides to bear as his dive into the lagoon would leave them orphaned.

Our demand on Amaechi is simple: Go and clear yourself with the appropriate authorities on what you know about the monies includng the $43m uncovered by EFCC in the Ikoyi apartment recently and also all the messy allegations of crass looting that took place in Rivers State while you were governor of that state.

Anything outside this is just a distraction that will not sell! You cannot hide for too long!

Jude Ndukwe

Media Adviser to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode