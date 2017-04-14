EASTER: Be Optimistic Delta Speaker Tells Nigerians

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, on Thursday urged Nigerians to keep hope alive and remain focused in the search of peace, unity and progress.

He also urged them to embrace the culture of hard work, honesty, loyalty, prudence, obedience and respect for elders.

In a special message to Nigerians, home and abroad, on the occasion of Easter, Igbuya called for honest, selfless, diligent and patriotic service to the people.

He canvassed unity among all groups as a way to sustaining democracy in the country.

“The purpose of government is to serve and help man in reaching his full bloom and potential” he said.

Igbuya who reflected on the brutal pain that Jesus Christ suffered and the gift of salvation that He gave to the people called on Nigerians to love more deeply.

“Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth” he advised.

Igbuya reminded Nigerians of hope, passion and joy in the midst of despair.

“Easter calls us to courageously follow Jesus Christ, the risen one, and to boldly proclaim that out of darkness and suffering come new life” he said.

He thanked Deltans for their prayers and support.

“The PDP government in Delta State will continue to lead the revolution for accountability, transparency and efficient management of resources in Nigeria.

“While we are happy with the success we have achieved in less than two years, I want to assure you that we shall not rest on our oars. We shall not let the very nice people of Delta State down. The Delta State House of Assembly will continue to partner with other arms of government in the delivery of good governance. It will continue to serve the best interests of all” he promised.

Igbuya, a man endowed with sharp intellect, urged Deltans to embrace the grace of Christ’s Resurrection and be renewed by His love.

“Let us live up to His example. I wish you all very happy and peaceful Easter celebrations” he added.