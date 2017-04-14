The Hawks On The Loose

The hawks hawked up hawkish hawkers

from the modular marketers' seminaries

like sharks' surgical leap out of the seas

to fin-touch the wind dated quill feathers

The rare ravenous ravens raved skyway

dumbfounding and spellbinding wings

their scorching fulminations courted life

like the mother-of-all-bombs' explosion

Our coin has lost its purchasing potency

like the ragged flowerbeds in the evening

our tears recycle our broken heartedness

like sea modifying its wrath against bays

like wildfires spewing smokes on the air

to floor our moon and truncate our stars

like the swine wining in the layered mire