El-rufai Meets Buhari First Time After Controversial Memo, Says Presidency Insider Leaked His Letter

BEVERLY HILLS, April 14, (THEWILL) – The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai on Friday attended the juma'at prayer with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock mosque, declaring that no one can stop him from accessing the Presidential Villa, Abuja to see Buhari anytime he feels like.

At the end of the prayers, he and Buhari walked into the official residence of the President. This is the first time the two will meet after the Governor's memo was made public.

El-Rufai raised a lot of issues in the memo, where he pointed out that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was not delivering on its campaign promises to Nigerians. He also accused some people in the presidency of shielding the President from governors and ministers.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the prayers at the Villa, the Kaduna Governor claimed that someone in the Presidency leaked his personal memo to the Media to apparently spite and weaken his relationship with Buhari.