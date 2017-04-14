If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 14 April 2017

Edo Guber: Ize-iyamu To Challenge Tribunal ruling

Source: thewillnigeria.com

BEVERLY HILLS, April 14, (THEWILL) – The PDP candidate in the September 28 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has rejected the ruling of the governorship election petitions tribunal which dismissed his petition challenging the declaration of APC’s Godwin Obaseki as winner of the election.

The tribunal had in a unanimous ruling read by the Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ahmed Badamasi, dismissed the petition by Ize-Iyamu for lack of merit and upheld the election of Obaseki.

But the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate described the judgment as unacceptable and vowed to not only appeal the judgment but also pursue his case up to the Supreme Court, if need be.

While addressing party members and supporters at his campaign office in Benin, he said, “From the snippets I heard of the tribunal judgement, it cannot stand in the higher courts.

“This case must be pursued up to the Supreme Court,” the pastor declared.


