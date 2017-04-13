Esther Festival: Osun Offers Free Train Ride

The Osun State Government has offered free train ride from Lagos to Osogbo, capital of Osun State for Christians coming to the state to celebrate Easter festival.

The Director of Bureau of Communication and Strategy in the Office of the Governor, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon in a press statement, said the train would move to Osogbo from the Ido Terminus of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Ebute Metta Lagos on Friday April 14th at exactly 10am.

He urged those that would celebrate Easter in Osun to take full advantage of the free train ride to Osogbo and back to Lagos on Monday April 17.

Okanlawon said the gesture is in line with the Rauf Aregbesola-led government’s commitment to citizens’ welfare.

The statement noted that the government did this to ease movements of the people during period of the festivity.

The Government therefore enjoined indigenes of the state to maximise the advantage the free train ride offered them to visit home and enjoy the celebration.

The statement reads in part, “Free train ride as introduced by the Aregbesola government about six years ago is aimed at facilitating the easy movement of the citizenry wherever they are.

“And this programme takes care of both Muslims and Christians whenever it is the time for their festivals. Since its commencement, we can say confidently that it has been a boost to the economy of the state.”