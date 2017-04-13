Al Jazeera Highlight: Faultlines - The Trump Show

In upcoming Al Jazeera documentary The Trump Show, Fault Lines examines the increasingly blurred line between Donald Trump, the reality TV star, and Donald Trump, the President – and what that means for the U.S.

From his long, unwieldy press conferences to the nomination of a Supreme Court Justice in prime time, Trump delivers on spectacle. There is conflict, there is humiliation, and there is supreme confidence -- dramatic elements pulled straight out of a reality TV playbook that for Trump has been years in the making.

Now in the early days of his presidency, the showmanship continues as 24-hour news channels race to cover his every move. Is Trump in his own reality show? And what does it mean for the United States? Josh Rushing explores Trump’s reality TV rise from a C-list New York celebrity to the most powerful office in the world.

The Trump Show screens on Al Jazeera English on Saturday, 15 April 2017 at 1730 WAT / 1830 CAT / 1930 EAT.

About Fault Lines

We live in a world run through with fault lines. Al Jazeera's Fault Lines takes you beyond the headlines, holding the powerful to account across the US and the Americas. The acclaimed series has won Emmy, International Emmy, and Peabody Awards. For more information, visit

http://www.aljazeera.com/programmes/faultlines/ or follow @AJFaultLines on Twitter.