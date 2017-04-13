Ignore Wike, Emeh Fake Decamping Circus Shows – Rivers APC

The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, can confirm that as part of Project Glory Emehscam in which all manner of persons are hired and assembled to pose as APC decampees in return for huge pay outs by Gov. Nyesom Wike to Chief Glory Emeh, several buses were earlier today sent to various LGAs in Rivers State including neighbouring states of Abia and Imo to ferry down hirelings who will claim to defect from APC to PDP at an event to be lavishly covered by local and national media.

As early as 7am, over 20 buses left Akuku Toru and Asari Toru LGAs (among others) for Port Harcourt. Those conveyed were reported to be PDP members who are expected to pose as APC decampees. The executors of the scheme are taking advantage of the present hard times by paying between N3,000 and N5,000 to each person depending on the LGA or location.

Ordinarily, the APC would have shrugged off the self-delusionary and pedestrian propaganda woven around the drama. However, the APC takes very serious the criminal aspect of the exercise which includes the unlawful printing of APC membership cards and other paraphernalia which are being distributed to the hirelings with a view to acting out their pre-meditated Nollywood-type scenes to convince the media and the general public that bearers of such items are truly APC members defecting to the PDP.

The APC warns the PDP and all those behind the ongoing bizarre circus show that we will not hesitate to take advantage of the law to seek redress and criminal prosecution for anyone found to be in unlawful possession of APC materials by non-APC members and those who illegally provided them such materials.

In fullness of time, APC will present to Rivers people and Nigerians sound, decent and prominent politicians of Rivers State who have and are still abandoning Gov. Wike and the PDP and joining the APC. The present pedestrian drama will soon pale into insignificance. When the big masquerades enter the arena, small ones that either stole or borrowed their wrappers quickly disappear into the crowd and hide their faces.

Concerning the ignoble Project Glory Emeh scam, we can only urge Rivers people to protest Gov. Nyesom Wike playing Robin Hood with the commonwealth of Rivers people at a time the governor has stifled education, healthcare delivery and effective governance in the State.

The APC will continue to demand accountability from Gov. Nyesom Wike in the interest of all Rivers people. We will continue to demand that the governor make public the State’s budgets which for the past two years remain secret document. We will continue to demand for transparency and good governance. We have no other concern other than the wellbeing of the present and future generation of Rivers people and residents of Rivers State.