Truncated Tongue And Throat

The flowerbeds were swimming

In the serene stream of sunlight

Roaring for a bucolic vegetation

Like thunder clapping in the sky

The muddy boots with wet dogs

Exposed the ultimate lineal pain

Hovering over the grinning grain

Under the canopy of the funfairs

The rays exagerated pure bowls

Like lightning lightening the rain

Duck quacked as quack doctors

To underscore the sea's tongues

The white clouds roamed around

Hawking streams in a day dream

Like our confiscated meal graphs

And truncated throat and tongue