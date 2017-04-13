Poem | 13 April 2017 15:34 CET
Truncated Tongue And Throat
The flowerbeds were swimming
In the serene stream of sunlight
Roaring for a bucolic vegetation
Like thunder clapping in the sky
The muddy boots with wet dogs
Exposed the ultimate lineal pain
Hovering over the grinning grain
Under the canopy of the funfairs
The rays exagerated pure bowls
Like lightning lightening the rain
Duck quacked as quack doctors
To underscore the sea's tongues
The white clouds roamed around
Hawking streams in a day dream
Like our confiscated meal graphs
And truncated throat and tongue