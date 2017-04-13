Sheriff Calls Ayade Best Performing Pdp Governor

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, (THEWILL) – The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff, on Wednesday described Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State as the best performing governor in the party.

Sheriff made this assertion when he led the leadership of the party on a courtesy call on the Governor at Government House, Calabar, after the team had earlier paid similar visits to Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states.

He stated that from all indices of governance, “If I am asked who is the number one governor, I will say Ben Ayade. You (Ayade) have worked and your people have attested to that. Nigerians outside your state have also attested to that.

“I want to encourage you to continue to do more for the people of Cross River. For in so doing, 2019 will be an easy ride for you. The party will be with you and there will be no challenge and no vacancy in Cross River State.”

The ex-Borno governor further lauded Ayade for appointing an indigene of Kano State as his Special Adviser on Non-indigenes Matters, stressing that he has by the appointment, set the pace which is pleasing to the entire Hausa people in the country.

“The whole of the Hausa community in Nigeria will know and hear that in Cross River, the governor appointed a Hausa man as Special Adviser on Non-indigenes Affairs.

“We want to thank you on behalf of the people. I am happy and the party is happy too, hoping that other states will emulate as only this will bring unity among the ethnic divides in the country,” he said.

In his response, the Governor commended Sheriff for embarking on a peace mission across the country, pointing out that peace within the party and Nigeria as a whole is a prerequisite for growth.

“There is indeed, no ideological difference whether you are in PDP, APC or belong to one faction or the other. If truly you put people above your person, you must allow peace to reign.

“You must recognise that there is a process and procedure, you must recognise that the challenges of the society has created in itself a structure that allows you to resolve conflict and that is why there is law,” Ayade stated.