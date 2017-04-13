Why We Must Question Jonathan Over Malabu Scandal – Reps

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, (THEWILL) – Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Justice, Mr. Razak Atunwa, on Wednesday reiterated that former president Goodluck Jonathan would be thoroughly investigated for authorising the $1.3 billion lease of oil prospecting licence, OPL 245.

This was as the House during its plenary on Wednesday mandated the ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged corruption, malpractices, and breach of due process in the award of oil block 245, in what has come to be known as Malabu oil deal. It is also expected to identify culpability of any persons, groups or organisations in the controversial oil deal.

Atunwa disclosed that the House believes that the former president may be in a position to assist it with its inquiries, adding that an announcement will be made once a formal firm decision is taken on the matter. It is also expected to identify culpability of any persons, groups or organisations in the controversial deal.

The APC lawmaker from Kwara said his committee had been mandated by the House to “conduct a thorough examination of the process and circumstances surrounding OPL 245 and identify culpability of any persons, groups or organisations.”

“The committee is aware of recent information that has come to light, both nationally and internationally, indicating that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan may have been complicit in the controversial OPL 245 deal,” he added.

Atunwa disclosed that his committee was “closely monitoring the proceedings in the Italian courts instituted by the Public Prosecutor of Milan in which ministers in Jonathan Administration were mentioned including President Jonathan himself.

“These facts have firmly placed former President Goodluck Jonathan on the Committee's radar,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Jonathan has denied allegations that he received $200 million from the $1.3 billion payments made by international oil companies for access to a prime oil block in the nation's Niger Delta region.

Jonathan said he did not know a former oil minister and the architect of the controversial deal, Dan Etete, who allegedly received a huge chunk of the payments from oil giant Shell for the lucrative oil block, which he owned.