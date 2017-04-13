Obasanjo To Zambian Govt: Follow Rule Of Law In Dealing With Opposition

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, (THEWILL) – Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday called on the Zambian government to adhere to the rule of law and human rights principles, in dealing with members of the opposition in the southern African country.

He spoke against the backdrop of a report on Tuesday that the house of the main opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, was allegedly broken into by the government police and other paramilitary agencies with the purpose of arresting him without any warrant.

Obasanjo, in a statement signed by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said it was in the best interest of Zambia to maintain the rule of law and human rights principles, which are recipes for peace, stability and development not only in that country, but the entire African continent.

According to the statement, “Early Tuesday, the news broke that the Zambian Government Police and other Paramilitary Agencies broke into the house of the opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, to effect his arrest without any warrant.

“Special appeal is being made to the Government of Zambia to ensure that the rule of law is followed without Bach of human rights in dealing with the opposition leader of the stature of Hakainde Hichilema.

“It is in the best interest of the country in ensuring that the rule of law and human rights principles are followed to ensure peace, stability and security, which are fundamental basis for development, which all Africans require at this point in time.”