Court Remands Teen Over Alleged Armed Robbery

A Magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun state presided over by Magistrate Habibat Basiru yesterday ordered that a 19-year old teen, Adeyinka Segun be remanded at Ilesa prison custody over alleged armed robbery.

The police prosecutor, Mereti Wilson told the court that the accused person with others now at large on the 2nd of January, 2017 around Fagbewesa area, Osogbo armed themselves with cutlasses and hammers with intent to commit felony.

Wilson said the accused person with others now at large allegedly robbed one Oni Olorunda of one Samsung 6, one Samsung note 4, one infinix Hot Note, eight iPhone 6S plus, two iPhone 6 plus, two iPhone six, four iPhone 5, three iPad 4mini, two iPhone 6S and two iPhone 5S everything valuing N5,200,000.

He added that the accused person with others now at large also robbed one Ukeh Chukwuamaka of his phone accessories valued N850,000.

Wilson explained that the crimes committed by the accused person are contrary to section 6(b) and punishable under sections 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap RII, volume 14 of the federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The plea of the accused person was not taken.

In her judgment, Magistrate Habibat Basiru ordered that the accused person be remanded at the Ilesa prison custody pending when his case will be filed in a court with proper jurisdiction.

She advised the prosecutor to file a duplicate of the case to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP)'s office for legal advise and adjourned the case till the 7th of June, 2017.